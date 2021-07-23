Update EURUSD: No change....
Technical Analysis
Ups and downs continue in the pair.
In an earlier post on the EURUSD I titled it: "EURUSD chops but stays above the week's low".
Well, I could continue to use the same title in the afternoon update for the pair.
In the North American session, the price moved higher but continue to stall ahead of its 100 hour moving average at 1.17821 currently (blue line in the chart above).
The move back to the downside reached just above the swing low seen earlier today at 1.17537. The price reached 1.17542.
The pair is currently trading at 1.17655.
So the chop does continue. The price remains above the swing lows for the week. The price remains below the 100 hour moving average.
It may be that this up and down dynamic remains until next week when 'the market" will decide which way the next shove takes the pair.