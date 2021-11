200 hour moving average at 1.464%

The US 10 year yield has reached a new low for the day at 1.450%. The move lower has taken the price below the October low yield at 1.455% and also below its 200 day moving average yield at 1.464%.









Lower yields are helping to support gold which is up around $20 on the day. Crude oil is also higher by over 3% and $81.29.