US 10 year yield pushes off 200 hour MA today

Move to higher yields resumes

The US 10 year yield spiked higher last week to the highest level since February 2020 at 1.6085%. The yield them corrected lower to retest the 38.2% of the move up from the January 28 low at 1.3738% (the low yield reached 1.3776% and bounced). That was key. The correction lower was just a plain vanilla variety.









After a modest rise to 1.4580%, a move to retest the 200 hour MA (green line) saw the yield bounce ahead of the key MA line yesterday. The combination of the bounce off the 38.2% and then the rising 200 hour MA, gives the higher yields argument more credibility.





IN trading today, the yield has moved back above the 100 hour MA at 1.4410% and is seeing more upside momentum (taking the level above the Monday high). The high today reached 1.4956% just ahead of the 1.50% level. The current level is at 1.480%. up 8.8 basis points on the day.





It will take a move back below the 100 hour MA at 1.4410% to ruin the higher yield bias. If that does not happen a run back above the 1.500% level will open the door for a retest of last week's high at 1.6085%.



