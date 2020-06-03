US 10 year yield rises to 0.757%, up 7.1 basis point on the day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | us-10-year-yield

Trade to the highest level since April 14

The 10 year yield is currently up around 7.1 basis points to 0.757%. The high yield reached 0.7672% while the low was down at 0.6836%.

The yield rise has taken the yield to the highest level since April 14. The next target would be the April 9 yield at 0.7834%..

Looking at the chart below, the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the November 2019 swing high comes in at 0.9469%.  Getting and staying above that level will next target the falling 100 day moving average at 1.0272% currently. The price has not traded above its 100 day moving average since January 23.

