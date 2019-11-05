US 10 year yield up another 9 basis points





The run higher today has taken the yield back above its 100 day moving average at 1.80%. The next topside target comes at the September high yield at 1.904% and then the July low yield at 1.9378%. After that, traders will behind the magical 2% level.





Over in Europe, France's 10 year OAT yield is also moving higher but at a more modest pace today. It is currently trading at -0.018%. The high yield for the day reached -0.006%. The yield has been below the 0.0% level since July 17. A move back above the 0.0% would leave the German 10 year as the only major European country below the 0.0% level (it is currently at -0.309%.



