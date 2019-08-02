US 10-year yields on track for largest weekly loss since 2012

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | bonds

The flight to safety was real this week

If you had told me that fact at the start of the week, I would have bet it was the Fed cutting rates 50 basis points. Instead the Fed came out with a hawkish cut and then Trump sparked a flight to quality with tariffs. Sometimes a whipsaw like makes for a bigger move than a negative headline.
Last time yields fell this much it was near a bottom but this time it comes as support breaks.

