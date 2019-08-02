US 10-year yields on track for largest weekly loss since 2012
Technical Analysis
The flight to safety was real this week
If you had told me that fact at the start of the week, I would have bet it was the Fed cutting rates 50 basis points. Instead the Fed came out with a hawkish cut and then Trump sparked a flight to quality with tariffs. Sometimes a whipsaw like makes for a bigger move than a negative headline.
Last time yields fell this much it was near a bottom but this time it comes as support breaks.