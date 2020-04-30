US 2 year yield falls to the lowest level since 2011

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | 2-year-yield

Yield low from 2011 reached 0.1431%

the yield on the 2 year note fell to the lowest level since 2011. The low yield today reached 0.174%. The low yield going back to 2011 was at 0.1431%.  Traders continue to send funds into the safety of the US debt market. Will US yields go negative?

