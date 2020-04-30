Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Crude oil gives up some of the gains. Trades to New York session lows.
-
US 2 year yield falls to the lowest level since 2011
-
USDCAD stalls the fall and corrects higher after new month low fails
-
Gold cracks to new session lows. Breaks some technical levels.
-
European major indices close near session lows
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Fed expanding scope, eligibility of Main Street loan program
-
Lagarde and VP Luis de Guindos Q&A highlights (continuous)
-
Watch the ECB press conference LIVE here
-
ECB leaves key rates unchanged, no change to PEPP size of €750 billion
-
BOJ's Kuroda: Will aim to create a scheme to aid funding for small firms