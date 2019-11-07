US 30 year yield running away from 100 day MA. Trades highest level since August 1.

Rates are up about 55 bps from the low

The US 30 year yield is up about 10.6 basis points at 2.4223% after a 30 year auction sold at a high yield of 2.43%. The move higher today has taken the price away from the 100 day MA today which is down at 2.2898. The yield moved above the 100 day MA on Tuesday and apart from a minor dip (a fraction of a basis point) below the level yesterday, the yield has stayed above the level.













Although the yield is higher, it is still down sharply from highs for the year (that reached 3.135% in March). The high from November 2018 reached 3.464%.





The next upside target would be the early July low at 2.454% and the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the November 2018 high which comes in at 2.5%. That's nice round number that if broken to the upside would be somewhat significant. However if they also be a level that traders would be happy to lean against on a test.







The following 200 day moving average is still a head at the 2.5968% level. The yield has not closed above the 200 day moving average since December 2018 (it got close in March but close just below that moving average level)

