US broad indices end a wild day with major comeback

S&P and Nasdaq end the session with gains

The S&P and Nasdaq is ending the session with gains, while the more narrow Dow 30 index ended the session with a modest decline. All the indices are ending the session well off low levels.





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index up 2.25 points or 0.08% at 2884.01. The high reached 2892.17 while the low extended to 2825.71

The NASDAQ index is closing up 29.56 points or 0.38% at 7862.24. The high reach 7881.37. The low extended to 7702.422

The Dow industrial average is closing down -22.65 points or -0.09% at 26006.80. The high reached 26073.21 while the low was down at 25440.39





At the low the S&P was down -1.95%. The Nasdaq was down -1.67%. The Dow was down -2.26%





In terms of points, the S&P was down -56.06 points (vs +2.25 close). The Nasdaq was down -130 points (vs +29.56 points). The Dow was down -589 points (vs -22.65 close)