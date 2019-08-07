US broad indices end a wild day with major comeback

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

S&P and Nasdaq end the session with gains

The S&P and Nasdaq is ending the session with gains, while the more narrow Dow 30 index ended the session with a modest decline. All the indices are ending the session well off low levels.

The final numbers are showing:
  • The S&P index up 2.25 points or 0.08% at 2884.01. The high reached 2892.17 while the low extended to 2825.71
  • The NASDAQ index is closing up 29.56 points or 0.38% at 7862.24. The high reach 7881.37. The low extended to 7702.422
  • The Dow industrial average is closing down -22.65 points or -0.09% at 26006.80. The high reached 26073.21 while the low was down at 25440.39

At the low the S&P was down -1.95%. The Nasdaq was down -1.67%. The Dow was down -2.26%
S&P and Nasdaq end the session with gainsIn terms of points, the S&P was down -56.06 points  (vs +2.25 close). The Nasdaq was down -130 points (vs +29.56 points). The Dow was down -589 points (vs -22.65 close)

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose