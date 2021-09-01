US construction spending for July 0.3% versus 0.2% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | construction-spending

US construction spending for July 2021


For the month of July 2021
  • Prior report
  • Construction spending 0.3% vs 0.2% estimate
  • total construction came in at $1568.8B vs June $1563.4B
  • Prior month +0.1% 
  • Year on year total construction spending 9.0 % versus 8.2% last month
  • For the calendar year, construction came in at $883.2 billion, +6.2%. That is above last year's $831.5 billion for the same. In 2020
  • Total residential construction +0.5%
  • Total nonresidential construction +0.1%
Private construction +0.3%
  • Residential construction +0.5%
  • Nonresidential construction -0.2%

Public construction +0.7%
  • residential construction +1.1%
  • nonresidential construction +0.6% 
  • educational construction was down -0.5% versus June's levels
  • highly construction rose 1.9% versus June's levels
For the full report CLICK HERE

Modestly higher than expectations.
