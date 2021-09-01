US construction spending for July 0.3% versus 0.2% estimate
US construction spending for July 2021
- Prior report
- Construction spending 0.3% vs 0.2% estimate
- total construction came in at $1568.8B vs June $1563.4B
- Prior month +0.1%
- Year on year total construction spending 9.0 % versus 8.2% last month
- For the calendar year, construction came in at $883.2 billion, +6.2%. That is above last year's $831.5 billion for the same. In 2020
- Total residential construction +0.5%
- Total nonresidential construction +0.1%
- Residential construction +0.5%
- Nonresidential construction -0.2%
Public construction +0.7%
- residential construction +1.1%
- nonresidential construction +0.6%
- educational construction was down -0.5% versus June's levels
- highly construction rose 1.9% versus June's levels
Modestly higher than expectations.