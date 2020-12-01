US construction spending for October 1.3% vs. 0.8% estimate

US construction spending for October 2020

prior report



Construction spending for October 2020 1.3% vs. 0.8% estimate



prior month 0.3% revised to -0.5%



public construction spending +1%



private construction spending +1.4%



private residential construction rose 2.9%



private nonresidential construction fell -0.7%



government construction spending was at 24% of the total in October



The headline number was much better-than-expected (0.5% higher than expectations), but the revision took away the steam from that gain (went from +0.3% to -0.5%).













