US construction spending for October 1.3% vs. 0.8% estimate

US construction spending for October 2020

  • Construction spending for October 2020 1.3% vs. 0.8% estimate
  • prior month 0.3% revised to -0.5%
  • public construction spending +1%
  • private construction spending +1.4%
  • private residential construction rose 2.9%
  • private nonresidential construction fell -0.7%
  • government construction spending was at 24% of the total in October
The headline number was much better-than-expected (0.5% higher than expectations), but the revision took away the steam from that gain (went from +0.3% to -0.5%).

