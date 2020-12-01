US construction spending for October 1.3% vs. 0.8% estimate
US construction spending for October 2020
- prior report
- Construction spending for October 2020 1.3% vs. 0.8% estimate
- prior month 0.3% revised to -0.5%
- public construction spending +1%
- private construction spending +1.4%
- private residential construction rose 2.9%
- private nonresidential construction fell -0.7%
- government construction spending was at 24% of the total in October
The headline number was much better-than-expected (0.5% higher than expectations), but the revision took away the steam from that gain (went from +0.3% to -0.5%).