The high price for the day reached $42.09. The low price extended to $40.15.





The price on Friday settled between the 100 day moving average above at $40.89. The 200 day moving average comes in at $39.39. The settle today is above both of those levels tilting the bias more to the upside.





The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $41.34. That is up $1.21 or 3.02%.