The price close is back below its 200 day moving average of $43.20 after 2 days of closing above that key moving average. However the low price stayed above its 50% retracement of the 2020 high the low trading range at $42.00.





The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $43.04. That is down $0.35 or -0.81%. The high price reached $43.50 while the low price extended to $42.36.