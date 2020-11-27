US crude oil futures settle at $45.53

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Down $0.18 on the day

The price of WTI crude oil futures settle that $45.53. That's down $0.18 or -0.34%.

The high for the day reached $46.09. The low extended to $45.55.

Technically, the price found support buyers against the swing high from August at $44.59. That was the highest level going back to March. The level was broken on Tuesday and stayed above on Wednesday and again today.

The next upside target comes at the 61.8% retracement of the 2020 trading range. That level comes in at $46.43.

