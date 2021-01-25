US crude oil futures settle at $52.77
Technical Analysis
Of $0.50 or 0.96%The price of WTI crude oil futures for March delivery is settling at $52.77. That's up $0.50 or 0.96%.
The high price reached $52.88. The low price extended to $51.82.
Looking at the hourly chart above, the price high for the day tested the converge 100 and 200 hour moving averages near $52.80. The high price extended to $52.88 before rotating marginally to the downside. A move above both those moving averages would tilt the bias more to the upside. Staying below keeps the sellers more in control.