US crude oil futures settle at $52.77

The high price reached $52.88. The low price extended to $51.82.





Looking at the hourly chart above, the price high for the day tested the converge 100 and 200 hour moving averages near $52.80. The high price extended to $52.88 before rotating marginally to the downside. A move above both those moving averages would tilt the bias more to the upside. Staying below keeps the sellers more in control.





The price of WTI crude oil futures for March delivery is settling at $52.77. That's up $0.50 or 0.96%.