Down $1.87 or -3.27%





The settle prices well off the low of $53.97, but also well off the high of $56.85 (it is near the middle of the range).





The crude oil inventories and a surprised build of 1580K today vs -2500K estimate. However, the private API data released near the close yesterday also showed a build.





