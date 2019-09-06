US crude oil futures settle at $56.52. Up 2.5% on the week.

Up $0.22 or 0.39% for the day.

The price of crude oil futures are settling the week at $56.52. That is up $0.22 or 0.39% on the day. The high for the day reached $56.95, while the low extended to $54.83.









This week at the high, the price tested its 100 day moving average (blue line) at $57.81 (on Thursday). The high price for the day reached $57.76. The 200 day moving averages at $56.06. The price traded above and below that level on 4 of the 5 days this week. Last Friday, the price closed at $55.10. So for the week, the price rose 2.5%







