The high price for the day reached $57.50. Technically, the price continues to toy with the 200 day moving average of $57.19. The close today was just above that level. Staying above it -and moving away from it going forward - would be more bullish.





The price of US crude oil futures are settling at $57.23. That is up $0.69 or 1.22%.