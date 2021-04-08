US crude oil futures settle at $59.60

US crude oil futures down $0.17 or -0.28%







Looking at the hourly chart above, the price highs found willing sellers against its 100 hour moving average currently at $59.67. There were a few tests of the level, but sellers leaned against the resistance level.



On the downside, the price did move below the 61.8% retracement of the trading range since March 23. That level came in at $59.15. However downside momentum was limited to $58.82 which was well above the lows from yesterday.

The price of WTI crude oil futures is settling at $59.60. That is down $0.17 or -0.28% on the day. The high price reached $59.85. The low price extended to $58.82.