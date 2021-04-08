US crude oil futures settle at $59.60

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

US crude oil futures down $0.17 or -0.28%

The price of WTI crude oil futures is settling at $59.60. That is down $0.17 or -0.28% on the day. The high price reached $59.85. The low price extended to $58.82.

Crude oil futures
Looking at the hourly chart above, the price highs found willing sellers against its 100 hour moving average currently at $59.67. There were a few tests of the level, but sellers leaned against the resistance level.

On the downside, the price did move below the 61.8% retracement of the trading range since March 23. That level came in at $59.15. However downside momentum was limited to $58.82 which was well above the lows from yesterday.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose