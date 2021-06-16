US dollar has moved higher. Stocks lower. Yields higher

Gold lower. Crude oil lower

The initial reaction to the FOMC decision was for a move higher in the dollar. Stocks are lower. Yields are higher, gold is lower and crude oil is lower.

  • EURUSD has moved to the lowest level since May 6. In the process is looking to test its 100 day moving average near 1.20414. The price has moved below a swing area just above that level at 1.2051 to 1.20564.
  • USDJPY: The USDJPY as shot up and trades to the highest level since April 6. The price just moved above in the May high of 110.325. The high price for 2021 comes in at 110.961 from March 31
  • GBPUSD: GBPUSD moved back below the swing area between 1.40692 and 1.40852. The low from yesterday came in at 1.40335 and the price is moving below that level now. The next target comes in at 1.4004 to 1.40141.

In the US stock market.  
  • The NASDAQ is trading down -0.87%. The low reached -0.89%
  • S&P index is trading down -0.82% after the low extended to -1.05%
  • Dow is down -0.86%. After falling -1.11% at the lows

In the US debt market:
  • 2 year 0.189%, +0.2 basis point
  • 10 year 1.541%, +5.0 basis points and back above the 1.500% level
  • 30 year 2.201%, +1.5 basis points

