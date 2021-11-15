US dollar index (DXY) moves to session high. Eyes Friday's high.
Technical Analysis
Moved toward the high from Friday at 95.26 (highest level since July 2020)The US dollar index (DXY) has moved to a new session high. The high price just reached 95.214. That is just short of the high price from Friday at 95.265. That was the highest level since July 2020. Isaiah Friday's high
Last week, the price move back above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the March 2020 high. That level comes in at 94.543. The price also moved above the September 2020 high at 94.742. Those levels are risk levels on a move back to the downside.