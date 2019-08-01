US dollar is moving higher. Trades at new day highs vs most major currencies
Technical Analysis
Gold down -$4.30 or -0.30%, Oil lower by -1.76% now
The USD is moving higher trading at extremes vs. most of the major currencies.
- EURUSD trades to 1.1056 after reaching an early day high at 1.1082. The move is a new low for the year, taking out the low from yesterday
- GBPUSD is trading to a low of 1.2132. The low from Tuesday reached 1.2118. Yesterday's low reached 1.2133
- The USDJPY just moved to a new session high at 109.087. That took out the high from yesterday at 108.99
New extremes are also being made versus the USDCHF (0.9965), the NZDUSD (0.6538). The AUDUSD is testing its lows from yesterday at 0.68313