US dollar moves to new lows vs some of the major currencies as the day moves toward the close
Technical Analysis
New lows vs EUR, GBP, CHF
The USD is moving to new lows vs some of the major currencies. More specifically, the dollar is trading at new lows vs the EUR, GBP and CHF.
Moreover, the USD is also trading negative vs the CAD, which puts it into the slot as the weakest of the major currencies today. The strongest of the majors is now the AUD followed closely by the EUR.
- The EURUSD is trading at the highest level since February 26
- The USDCHF is trading at the lowest level since February 23.
- The GBPUSD is trading to the highest level since April 20