US dollar rebounds after Clarida comments/ISM data
Technical Analysis
Fast break the other way in the USD
The USD has rebounded after Clarida's comments and better ISM data.
- USDJPY is has moved from a low of 108.715 to a New York session high of 109.50. The pair is approaching the 100 day moving average at 109.575. The day started above the 100 day moving average but trended more to the downside pre the 10 AM events.
- EURUSD: The EURUSD is back down back down and approaching the low for the day at 1.18413. The rising 200 hour moving averages just below that level at 1.18405. The pair comes down from a high of 1.18992 - just below the 1.1900 level. As I type the prices moving below its 200 hour moving average of 1.18405. The last time the price traded below that level was back on the FOMC day on July 28
- GBPUSD falls back below its 100 hour moving average at 100 day moving average. at 1.3822 area. Stay below is more bearish