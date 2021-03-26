US equities open modestly higher

Nasdaq on track for first monthly loss since October

The US major indices are opening modestly higher. The Dow needs way as bank stocks increase. The Fed said late yesterday that they would not the restricted as far as dividends starting in June.





The snapshot of the market currently shows:

S&P index, +18.4 points or 0.47% at 3927.92



Nasdaq up 40.937 points or 0.32% at 13018.61

Dow up 182.35 points or 0.56% 32801.83 In other markets:

Spot gold is up nine cents or 0.01% at $1727



SPot silver is also near unchanged at $0.01 or -0.06% at $25.04

WTI crude oil futures are moving back to the upside at up to $2.11 or 3.6% at $60.67

In the US debt market, yields are higher but off the highs levels