US equities open with gains. NASDAQ leads the way
Technical Analysis
Dow near unchangedThe major US equity indices are opening with gains led by the NASDAQ. Recall from yesterday the 4 day winning streak was snapped with all the major indices moving modestly lower.
The snapshot of the market around 10 minutes into the opening is showing:
- S&P index up 7.29 points or 0.21% at 3519.49
- NASDAQ index up 55 points or 0.47% at 11919
- Dow industrial average up 20 points or 0.07% at 28699
Apple shares are rebounding modestly today after the decline yesterday after the iPhone 12 introduction. Shares are up 0.54%.
Netflix shares are up 3.04% on a upgrade. They report earnings on October 20.
Financials are doing little better today. Yesterday Citigroup and J.P. Morgan reported better-than-expected earnings but their stock prices fell. Today Goldman Sachs had stronger earnings as well. There stock is currently up 0.58%. Citigroup is up 1% and J.P. Morgan is up 0.62%.
Amazon has the 2nd day of their Prime Day sales bonanza. The shares are currently up 0.25% at $3452.17