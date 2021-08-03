US futures imply a modest gain in the major indices

Technical Analysis

Major indices were mixed yesterday

The US futures are implying a modest gain in the major indices at the open today:

With the opening bell in around five minutes, the futures are implying:
  • NASDAQ up 38 points
  • S&P up 9 points
  • Dow industrial average up 73 points
In trading yesterday, the NASDAQ closed higher by 8.39 points,  but gave up a near 100 point gain at the high. The Dow was up 256 points at the highs yesterday before closing down -97.11 points. The S&P felt -8.11 points.  
