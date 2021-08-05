US stock futures implying a modestly higher opening

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow and S&P fell yesterday

The S&P index closed at a record level on Tuesday but fell by -20.5 points yesterday. The opening today as futures implying a modestly higher open (and off earlier pre-market highs). 

The futures are currently implying:
  • S&P up eight points
  • Dow up 69 points
  • NASDAQ up 26 points
At the start of the North American session, the futures were implying:
  • S&P, +10 points
  • Dow, +78 points
  • Nasdaq +36 point

