US stock futures implying a modestly higher opening

Dow and S&P fell yesterday





The futures are currently implying:

S&P up eight points



Dow up 69 points



NASDAQ up 26 points

At the start of the North American session, the futures were implying:

S&P, +10 points



Dow, +78 points

Nasdaq +36 point

The S&P index closed at a record level on Tuesday but fell by -20.5 points yesterday. The opening today as futures implying a modestly higher open (and off earlier pre-market highs).