US indices are marginally higher in early US trading

The S&P and NASDAQ are on a five day win streak.



In other markets as US stock trading gets underway:



Spot gold is trading up $8.60 or 0.49% 1777.20



Spot silver is up $0.25 or 1.22% at $23.92



WTI crude oil futures are trading at $81.55 down $-0.85 or -0.97%



the price of bitcoin is trading up $166 at $64,408. The all-time high price comes in at $64,895



The forex market, the NZD and AUD our fighting it out for the strongest of the majors. The GBP remains the weakest with the USD moving lower in the early US trading.





In the US debt market, yields are mixed with the short rent still lower in the longer end higher (but only marginally).

