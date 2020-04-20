US indices close lower and near session lows

Worst day since April 1

The major US stock indices snap day to day winning streak with declines across the board today. The downside was led by the Dow industrial average which fell by -592 points. The NASDAQ index fared the best today but was still lower by -1.03%.







The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -51.4 points or -1.79% at 2823.61



NASDAQ index -89.41 points or -1.03% at 8560.73



Dow -592.05 points or -2.44% at 23650.44. The shares of Boeing hurt the Dow today. It fell by -6.63% or $-10.19 to $143.58. Other losers on the day include:

Marriott, -5.27%



micron, -5.03%



Exxon Mobil, -4.72%



General Electric, -4.68%



United Airlines holdings, -4.37%



Chevron, -4.22%



Lockheed Martin, -4.14%



Walt Disney, -4.10%



American Express, -3.86%



Walgreens, -3.8%



J.P. Morgan, -3.54%



Bank of America, -3.35%



Procter & Gamble, -3.29%



Travelers, -3.19%



Slack, +4.03%



Papa John's, +3.66%



Netflix, +3.4%



Box, Inc, +3.29%

Beyond Meat, +3.22%

Charles Schwab, +2.18%



Bristol-Myers Squibb, +1.95%



Twitter, +1.27% See here for global coronavirus case data

winners today included: