US indices close lower and near session lows

Author: Greg Michalowski | stocks

Worst day since April 1

The major US stock indices snap day to day winning streak with declines across the board today. The downside was led by the Dow industrial average which fell by -592 points. The NASDAQ index fared the best today but was still lower by -1.03%.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -51.4 points or -1.79% at 2823.61
  • NASDAQ index -89.41 points or -1.03% at 8560.73
  • Dow -592.05 points or -2.44% at 23650.44.
The shares of Boeing hurt the Dow today.  It fell by -6.63% or $-10.19 to $143.58.  Other losers on the day include:
  • Marriott, -5.27%
  • micron, -5.03%
  • Exxon Mobil, -4.72%
  • General Electric, -4.68%
  • United Airlines holdings, -4.37%
  • Chevron, -4.22%
  • Lockheed Martin, -4.14%
  • Walt Disney, -4.10%
  • American Express, -3.86%
  • Walgreens, -3.8%
  • J.P. Morgan, -3.54%
  • Bank of America, -3.35%
  • Procter & Gamble, -3.29%
  • Travelers, -3.19%
winners today included:
  • Slack, +4.03%
  • Papa John's, +3.66%
  • Netflix, +3.4%
  • Box, Inc, +3.29%
  • Beyond Meat, +3.22%
  • Charles Schwab, +2.18%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, +1.95%
  • Twitter, +1.27%
