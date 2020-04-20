US indices close lower and near session lows
Technical Analysis
Worst day since April 1
The major US stock indices snap day to day winning streak with declines across the board today. The downside was led by the Dow industrial average which fell by -592 points. The NASDAQ index fared the best today but was still lower by -1.03%.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -51.4 points or -1.79% at 2823.61
- NASDAQ index -89.41 points or -1.03% at 8560.73
- Dow -592.05 points or -2.44% at 23650.44.
The shares of Boeing hurt the Dow today. It fell by -6.63% or $-10.19 to $143.58. Other losers on the day include:
winners today included:
- Marriott, -5.27%
- micron, -5.03%
- Exxon Mobil, -4.72%
- General Electric, -4.68%
- United Airlines holdings, -4.37%
- Chevron, -4.22%
- Lockheed Martin, -4.14%
- Walt Disney, -4.10%
- American Express, -3.86%
- Walgreens, -3.8%
- J.P. Morgan, -3.54%
- Bank of America, -3.35%
- Procter & Gamble, -3.29%
- Travelers, -3.19%
- Slack, +4.03%
- Papa John's, +3.66%
- Netflix, +3.4%
- Box, Inc, +3.29%
- Beyond Meat, +3.22%
- Charles Schwab, +2.18%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, +1.95%
- Twitter, +1.27%