US indices cut some of the losses as the day winds down.

Nasdaq is the weakest

As the last hour of trading is underway, the major indices are cutting some of the day's losses.









The Dow is leading the way with a decline of -0.09%. The Nasdaq is down -0.57%, while the S&P is down -0.21%.





Although lower it compares favorably to the lows of -0.60% for the Dow, -0.75% for the S&P and -1.23% for the Nasdaq.





Looking at the hourly chart of the Dow industrial average, the index has been trading between its 100 hour moving average below and 50 hour moving average above (blue and white lines in the chart below).







