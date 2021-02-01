US indices move higher with the NASDAQ leading the way

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

NASDAQ up over 1.4%

The major indices are opening higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way. The gains erase some of the declines from Friday's trade where the NASDAQ index fell 266 points. The Dow industrial average fell 622 points and the S&P index fell 73.17 points.

A snapshot currently shows:
  • S&P index up 40.3 points or 1.08% 3754.56
  • NASDAQ index up 187 points or 1.44% at 13258 
  • Dow industrial average up 262 points or 0.87% at 30240
