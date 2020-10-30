US indices open lower but off overnight low levels
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index the weakestFacebook, Amazon, Alphabet and Apple ALL reported earnings after the close yesterday (along with Starbucks and Twitter). The big 4 all beat on top and bottom line numbers, but there was some piece that raised some eyebrows.
Of the 4, Alphabet is the only one higher on the day. Facebook is down -2.74%, Apple is down -3.6%, Amazon is down -2.54%. Alphabet is up 7% in early trading. PS Starbucks shares are near unchanged. Twitter shares are getting hammered and down about -14.5%.
As a result, the NASDAQ index is lower on the day and leads the major indices which are all trading in the red.
The snapshot of the indices currently shows:
- S&P index -13 points or -0.40% at 3297
- NASDAQ index -84 points or -0.75% at 11103
- Dow industrial average -78 points or -0.29% at 26580
Although lower, the levels are above premarket lows seen overnight. Indices were down as much as 2% at lows.
In other markets, the snapshot currently shows
- spot gold up $19.45 or 1.04% at $1886.90
- spot silver is up $0.40 or 1.74% $23.66
- WTI crude oil futures are back down. It is trading down $-0.46 or -1.3% $35.70
in the US debt market yields are mixed. The 2 and 5 year yields are unchanged. The 10 year yield is up 0.8 basis points while the 30 year bond is up 0.5 basis points.