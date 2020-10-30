US indices open lower but off overnight low levels





As a result, the NASDAQ index is lower on the day and leads the major indices which are all trading in the red.





The snapshot of the indices currently shows:

S&P index -13 points or -0.40% at 3297



NASDAQ index -84 points or -0.75% at 11103



Dow industrial average -78 points or -0.29% at 26580

Although lower, the levels are above premarket lows seen overnight. Indices were down as much as 2% at lows.



In other markets, the snapshot currently shows

spot gold up $19.45 or 1.04% at $1886.90



spot silver is up $0.40 or 1.74% $23.66



WTI crude oil futures are back down. It is trading down $-0.46 or -1.3% $35.70

in the US debt market yields are mixed. The 2 and 5 year yields are unchanged. The 10 year yield is up 0.8 basis points while the 30 year bond is up 0.5 basis points.





Of the 4, Alphabet is the only one higher on the day. Facebook is down -2.74%, Apple is down -3.6%, Amazon is down -2.54%. Alphabet is up 7% in early trading. PS Starbucks shares are near unchanged. Twitter shares are getting hammered and down about -14.5%.