US indices open up with mixed results. The Dow lags. The NASDAQ leads.

Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet earnings after the close

The US indices are opening with mixed results. The Dow lags. The NASDAQ leads. After the close big companies including Facebook, Apple, Amazon and Alphabet will announced earnings. That anticipation is impacting early trading. Recall as well that the NASDAQ fell -426.48 points yesterday. The again today is going back just a part of that decline.





The snapshot of the indices 7 minutes into the opening is showing:

Dow industrial average, -133 points or -0.49% at 26391



S&P index +3.3 points or +0.10% at 3273.67



Nasdaq up 55.69 points or 0.51% at 11058

Apple is trading up 1.6%



Alphabet is trading up 0.95%



Amazon is trading up 0.22%



Facebook is trading up 2.59%

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

As for the big 4 who will release today: