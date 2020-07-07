US indices open with mixed results. NASDAQ recovers early declines

Author: Greg Michalowski | dow

S&P and NASDAQ on a 5 day winning streak

The NASDAQ continues to outperform as Tesla is up another 4% and that is helping the index. The S&P and Dow industrial average are still lower. The NASDAQ is trading above and below the unchanged level.

A snapshot of the market 6 minutes into the opening is currently showing:
  • S&P index -15 points or -0.47% at 3164.72
  • NASDAQ index -8 points or -0.07% at 10425
  • Dow industrial average -194 points or -0.74% at 26092
in the US debt market the yields are mixed:
  • 2 year 0.160%, +0.4 basis points
  • 5 year 0.300%, -0.1 basis points
  • 10 year 0.667%, -0 point basis points
  • 30 year 1.422%, -1.6 basis points
