US indices open with mixed results. NASDAQ recovers early declines

S&P and NASDAQ on a 5 day winning streak





A snapshot of the market 6 minutes into the opening is currently showing:

S&P index -15 points or -0.47% at 3164.72



NASDAQ index -8 points or -0.07% at 10425



Dow industrial average -194 points or -0.74% at 26092

in the US debt market the yields are mixed:

2 year 0.160%, +0.4 basis points



5 year 0.300%, -0.1 basis points



10 year 0.667%, -0 point basis points



30 year 1.422%, -1.6 basis points

The NASDAQ continues to outperform as Tesla is up another 4% and that is helping the index. The S&P and Dow industrial average are still lower. The NASDAQ is trading above and below the unchanged level.