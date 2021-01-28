US initial jobless claims 847K vs. 875K estimate

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | initial-jobless-claims

US initial jobless claims and continuing claims

  • initial jobless claims 847K vs. 875K estimate. Prior month 900K revised higher to 914K
  • four-week moving average 868K vs. 851.7 5K revised number from last week (previous 848K)
  • continuing claims 4771K vs. 5088K estimate. Prior month revised to 4974K from 5054K previously reported
  • 4 week moving average 4998K vs. 5104.75K (previously 5126.25K)
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 16 were in Florida (+8,643), Maryland (+7,935), Kansas (+6,746), Ohio (+5,665), and Rhode Island (+2,998), 
  • the largest decreases were in California (-65,383), New York (-10,936), Texas (-9,170), Pennsylvania (-8,503), and Washington (-7,877). 
  • Initial claims for Pandemic unemployment assistance 426.85K vs. 447.32 8K last week
  • Continuing claims for pandemic unemployment assistance 7334.2K vs. 5707.4K last week. That is a big change of 1.626K from last week
Initial jobless claims
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose