Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON
SDNY+11
NY -5
TYO +9
GMT
US initial jobless claims 847K vs. 875K estimate
US initial jobless claims and continuing claims
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
- initial jobless claims 847K vs. 875K estimate. Prior month 900K revised higher to 914K
- four-week moving average 868K vs. 851.7 5K revised number from last week (previous 848K)
- continuing claims 4771K vs. 5088K estimate. Prior month revised to 4974K from 5054K previously reported
- 4 week moving average 4998K vs. 5104.75K (previously 5126.25K)
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 16 were in Florida (+8,643), Maryland (+7,935),
Kansas (+6,746), Ohio (+5,665), and Rhode Island (+2,998),
- the largest decreases were in California (-65,383),
New York (-10,936), Texas (-9,170), Pennsylvania (-8,503), and Washington (-7,877).
- Initial claims for Pandemic unemployment assistance 426.85K vs. 447.32 8K last week
- Continuing claims for pandemic unemployment assistance 7334.2K vs. 5707.4K last week. That is a big change of 1.626K from last week
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close