US issues do not travel advisory for Japan over Covid

Such news puts into question the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which are just two months away.





The international Olympic committee has been criticized by their recent comment that "sacrifices" must be made to ensure the Games go ahead in Tokyo regardless of the coronavirus situation in Japan. Those sacrifices are implied and the Japanese people to let the games begin.





Social media accused IOC VP John Coates and the IOC president, Thomas Bach, of ignoring the Japanese public sentiment, which is overwhelmingly opposed to holding the Games this year (80% favor postponing or canceling the games).







Recall the games were scheduled for 2020, but postponed a year due to Covid at that time. Now with added potential extension of Covid emergency restrictions for Tokyo (and other areas), the unfavorable public support, and the US travel advisory, the pendulum may be swinging once again in the favor of at least postponing the games.

The US has issued a do not travel advisory for Japan over Covid. The advisory comes with the Tokyo Olympics just two months away. It also comes on the back of reports from Kyodo earlier today that Japan mulls extending Covid emergency for Tokyo, 8 areas.