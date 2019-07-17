US major indices are closing near session lows

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Earlier gains erode. S&P index back below the 3000 level

The major US indices are closing near session lows. There is a late day report that US/China talks have stalled as the US tries to figure out how to deal with Huawei. 

The final numbers for the major indices are showing:
  • S&P index down -19.63 points or -0.65% at 2984.41. The low reached 2984.25
  • Nasdaq down -37.59 points or -0.46% at 8185.20. The low reached 8184.66
  • Dow down -115.64 points or -0.42% at 27219.92. The low reached 27218.38
Netflix after the close is down -8% (now -11%) after new subscribers was much less than expectations at 2.7M vs 5.0M estimated.   A big miss.   Revenues was a touch lower while EPS was higher at $0.60 vs $0.56.  Those numbers don't matter with the huge miss in subscribers.
