US major indices open higher

NASDAQ index leading the way today





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 140 points or 0.39% 35630



S&P index up 24 points or 0.53% 4575.68



NASDAQ index up 83 points or 0.55% at 15316.60

A snapshot of the other markets currently shows:

Spot gold up $9.60 or 0.52% $1805.75



Spot silver is up for cents or 0.18% at $24.09



WTI crude oil futures are trading above and below $82



The price of bitcoin is up $3000 and $61,626

In the US debt market, the yields are higher with a flatter yield curve.







In the forex, the winners and losers have been shuffled around in early New York trading. The JPY is the strongest of the majors, while the CAD is the weakest. For a look at the winners and losers at the start of the NY session CLICK HERE . The EUR has moved higher after Lagarde. The USD has moved more to the downside with only a small gain vs the CAD. Versus the rest of the major currencies, the greenback is lower.



The major US stock indices closed at the lows yesterday. Today, the indices are recovering some of those last-minute declines. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index with the S&P not far behind. The Dow is up for the fourth time in five days. The S&P is up for the third time in four days