US major indices open higher

In the forex, the winners and losers have been shuffled around in early New York trading. The JPY is the strongest of the majors, while the CAD is the weakest. For a look at the winners and losers at the start of the NY session CLICK HERE . The EUR has moved higher after Lagarde. The USD has moved more to the downside with only a small gain vs the CAD. Versus the rest of the major currencies, the greenback is lower.