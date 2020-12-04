US major indices close at record highs led by the S&P index

The final numbers are showing:

S&P index rose 32.4 points or 0.88% to 3699.12



NASDAQ index rose 87.05 points or 0.7% to 12,464.23



Dow rose 248.74 points or 0.83% to 30,218.26

For the week, the

NASDAQ index led the way with a 2.12% gain.

The S&P rose by 1.67% and

The Dow industrial average rose by 1.03%.

Energy, banks and technology led the charge this week. Energy was up around 4% while banks and technology increased by 3%.





Looking at the major global indices, the UK FTSE 100 led the winners with a 2.87% gain. Italy's FTSE MIB and the German DAX were the laggards for the week. The FTSE MIB fell by -0.70% while the German DAX fell by -0.28%.