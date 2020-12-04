US major indices close at record highs led by the S&P index

Technical Analysis

All 3 major indices close at record highs today.
  • The Dow and S&P close higher for the 2nd consecutive week
  • The NASDAQ close higher for the 3rd consecutive week
  • The S&P index outperformed the Dow and Nasdaq although all closed near session highs.
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 32.4 points or 0.88% to 3699.12
  • NASDAQ index rose 87.05 points or 0.7% to 12,464.23
  • Dow rose 248.74 points or 0.83% to 30,218.26
For the week, the 
  • NASDAQ index led the way with a 2.12% gain. 
  • The S&P rose by 1.67% and 
  • The Dow industrial average rose by 1.03%.  
Energy, banks and technology led the charge this week. Energy was up around 4% while banks and technology increased by 3%.

Looking at the major global indices, the UK FTSE 100 led the winners with a 2.87% gain. Italy's FTSE MIB and the German DAX were the laggards for the week. The FTSE MIB fell by -0.70% while the German DAX fell by -0.28%.

