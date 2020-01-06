US major indices close at session highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp-index

Major indices all erase early declines

The Dow was down as was just -217 points and is closing up 69 points.
The NASDAQ index is down -77 points and is closing up 51 points
The S&P was down -20 points, and is closing up 11.4 points

It is a big turnaround day for major indices:

More details of the closes are showing:
  • S&P index, +11.45 points or 0.35% to 3246.29
  • NASDAQ index up 50.695 points or 0.56% to 9071.46
  • Dow index 68.67 points or 0.24% to 28703.55
Some winners include:
  • Slack, +4.74%
  • Netflix, +3.03%
  • Alphabet, +2.76%
  • Tesla, +1.97%
  • Facebook, +1.93%
  • Amazon, +1.54%
  • GE, +1.42%
  • Stryker, +1.32% 
  • General Mills, +1.23%
  • McDonald's, +1.11%
  • General Dynamics, +1.10%
Some losers include:
  • Under Armor, -6.41%
  • Alcoa, -2.28%
  • Lam research, -1.82%
  • Micron, -1.80%
  • General Motors, -1.27%
  • Beyond Meat, -1.13%
  • Target, -10.91%
  • Nucor, -0.83%
  • Starbucks, -0.80%
  • Chipotle, -0.77%

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose