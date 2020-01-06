US major indices close at session highs
Technical Analysis
Major indices all erase early declines
The Dow was down as was just -217 points and is closing up 69 points.
The NASDAQ index is down -77 points and is closing up 51 points
The S&P was down -20 points, and is closing up 11.4 points
It is a big turnaround day for major indices:
More details of the closes are showing:
- S&P index, +11.45 points or 0.35% to 3246.29
- NASDAQ index up 50.695 points or 0.56% to 9071.46
- Dow index 68.67 points or 0.24% to 28703.55
Some winners include:
- Slack, +4.74%
- Netflix, +3.03%
- Alphabet, +2.76%
- Tesla, +1.97%
- Facebook, +1.93%
- Amazon, +1.54%
- GE, +1.42%
- Stryker, +1.32%
- General Mills, +1.23%
- McDonald's, +1.11%
- General Dynamics, +1.10%
Some losers include:
- Under Armor, -6.41%
- Alcoa, -2.28%
- Lam research, -1.82%
- Micron, -1.80%
- General Motors, -1.27%
- Beyond Meat, -1.13%
- Target, -10.91%
- Nucor, -0.83%
- Starbucks, -0.80%
- Chipotle, -0.77%