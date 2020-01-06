US major indices close at session highs

Major indices all erase early declines

The Dow was down as was just -217 points and is closing up 69 points.



The NASDAQ index is down -77 points and is closing up 51 points



The S&P was down -20 points, and is closing up 11.4 points







It is a big turnaround day for major indices:







More details of the closes are showing:



S&P index, +11.45 points or 0.35% to 3246.29



NASDAQ index up 50.695 points or 0.56% to 9071.46



Dow index 68.67 points or 0.24% to 28703.55 Some winners include:

Slack, +4.74%



Netflix, +3.03%



Alphabet, +2.76%



Tesla, +1.97%



Facebook, +1.93%



Amazon, +1.54%



GE, +1.42%



Stryker, +1.32%

General Mills, +1.23%



McDonald's, +1.11%



General Dynamics, +1.10%

Some losers include:

