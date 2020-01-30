US major indices close at session highs. Reverse near 1% declines

Up and down session but by the end, the bulls prevail

The major US indices are ending the day near session highs and higher on the day. It took nearly all day to get back in the black. At the lows, the S&P index was down -0.93% the low, the NASDAQ index was down -0.97%, and the Dow industrial average was down -0.85%.







At the close, the final numbers show:







S&P index it is closing up 10.17 points or 0.31% at 3283.57



NASDAQ index is closing up 23.77 points or 0.26% at 9298.93



Dow industrial average it is closing up 123.8 points or 0.43% at 28858.25





Below are the percentage ranges for the major European and US indices along with the closing percentage change levels.





The European markets did not fare as well. The German DAX fell by -1.41%. The France's CAC fell by 1.4%.