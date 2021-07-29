US major indices close higher

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Indices close off the highs for the day

The major indices closed higher on the day.
  •  The S&P and Dow industrial average traded to new all-time intraday highs.  
  • The S&P close just below record close levels 
  • The NASDAQ close higher for the 7th day in 8 trading days. 
  • The Dow and S&P snapped a two day losing streak.

Tomorrow is the last day of the trading month, and all three major indices are on track for monthly gains.

A look at the final numbers shows:
  • S&P close up 18.37 points or 0.42% of 4419.01
  • Dow closed up 153.21 points or 0.44% at 35,084.14
  • NASDAQ closed up 15.68 points or 0.11% at 14,007 78.26
  • Russell 2000 up 15.09 points or 0.68% at 2240.05
Shares of RobinHood close down $3.18 or -8.37% at $34.82 after going public and opening at $38.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose