US major indices close higher

The S&P and Dow industrial average traded to new all-time intraday highs.

The S&P close just below record close levels

The NASDAQ close higher for the 7th day in 8 trading days.

The Dow and S&P snapped a two day losing streak.





Tomorrow is the last day of the trading month, and all three major indices are on track for monthly gains.





A look at the final numbers shows:

S&P close up 18.37 points or 0.42% of 4419.01



Dow closed up 153.21 points or 0.44% at 35,084.14



NASDAQ closed up 15.68 points or 0.11% at 14,007 78.26



Russell 2000 up 15.09 points or 0.68% at 2240.05

