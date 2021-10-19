US major indices close higher. S&P and NASDAQ close higher for the 5th day
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average bounces back from declines yesterdayThe major indices are closing higher with the S&P and NASDAQ now up for the fifth consecutive day.
- The NASDAQ index is trading less than the 2% from its all-time high
- The S&P index is less than 1% from its all-time high
- S&P and NASDAQ post the longest win streak since August
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average up 199.1 points or 0.56% at 35,457.71
- S&P index up 33.2 points or 0.74% at 4519.66
- NASDAQ index +107 points or 0.71% at 15129.10
Netflix reported higher earnings with higher revenues after the close
- earnings-per-share $3.19 versus $2.56
- revenues $7.48 billion which is as expected
- Net subscriber additions 4.38 million versus 3.8 million estimate
Netflix shares are trading up $10 or 1.72% at around $650.