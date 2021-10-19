US major indices close higher. S&P and NASDAQ close higher for the 5th day

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow industrial average bounces back from declines yesterday

The major indices are closing higher with the S&P and NASDAQ now up for the fifth consecutive day.  

  • The NASDAQ index is trading less than the 2% from its all-time high
  • The S&P index is less than 1% from its all-time high
  • S&P and NASDAQ post the longest win streak since August
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average up 199.1 points or 0.56% at 35,457.71
  • S&P index up 33.2 points or 0.74% at 4519.66
  • NASDAQ index +107 points or 0.71% at 15129.10
Netflix reported higher earnings with higher revenues after the close
  • earnings-per-share $3.19 versus $2.56 
  • revenues $7.48 billion which is as expected
  • Net subscriber additions 4.38 million versus 3.8 million estimate
Netflix shares are trading up $10 or 1.72% at around $650.

