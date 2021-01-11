US major indices close lower led by the NASDAQ index

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

The 1st down day in 5 trading sessions for the S&P

The major indices in the US are closing all lower. The Dow, S&P snap a 4 day winning streak. The NASDAQ closes down for the 1st time in 3 trading days. The Russell 2000 close lower for the 2nd consecutive day.

A look at the final numbers shows:
  • S&P index -25.07 points or -0.66% at 3799.61. The high price reached 3817.86. The low price reached 3789.02
  • NASDAQ index fell -165.54 points or -1.25% to 13036.43. The high price reached 13138.27. The low price extended to 12999.51
  • Dow fell -89.28 points or -0.29% at 31008.69. The high price reached 31096.98. The low extended to 30832.06
Some of the big gainers today included:
  • Doordash, +7.15%
  • Nio, +6.46%
  • US steel, +5.8%
  • Walgreens, +5.53%
  • Rite Aid, +4.72%
  • General Motors, +4.46%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, +3.98%
  • Crowdstrike holdings, +3.88%
  • Ford Motor, +3.33%
  • Palantir, +3.06%
  • Lam research, +2.89%
  • AMD, +2.80%
  • Nvidia, +2.52%
  • Northrup Grumman, +2.23%
  • Charles Schwab, +2.19%
  • Corsair, +2.14%
  • Exxon Mobil, +2.02%
  • Pfizer, +1.75%
Big losers today included:
  • Tesla, -7.91%
  • Square, -6.61%
  • Twitter, -6.43%
  • Live Person, -4.74%
  • Box, -4.3%
  • Facebook, -4.01%
  • Alibaba, -3.81%
  • Albemarle, -3.7%
  • Zoom, -3.4%
  • Rackspace, -2.59%
  • bookings, -2.47%
  • Snowflake, -2.33%
  • Apple, -2.32%
  • Adobe -2.29%
  • Alphabet, -2.28%
  • Netflix, -2.19%
  • Amazon, -2.18%
  • PayPal holdings, -2.07%
  • salesforce, -1.72%
