US major indices close lower led by the NASDAQ index
The 1st down day in 5 trading sessions for the S&PThe major indices in the US are closing all lower. The Dow, S&P snap a 4 day winning streak. The NASDAQ closes down for the 1st time in 3 trading days. The Russell 2000 close lower for the 2nd consecutive day.
A look at the final numbers shows:
- S&P index -25.07 points or -0.66% at 3799.61. The high price reached 3817.86. The low price reached 3789.02
- NASDAQ index fell -165.54 points or -1.25% to 13036.43. The high price reached 13138.27. The low price extended to 12999.51
- Dow fell -89.28 points or -0.29% at 31008.69. The high price reached 31096.98. The low extended to 30832.06
Some of the big gainers today included:
- Doordash, +7.15%
- Nio, +6.46%
- US steel, +5.8%
- Walgreens, +5.53%
- Rite Aid, +4.72%
- General Motors, +4.46%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, +3.98%
- Crowdstrike holdings, +3.88%
- Ford Motor, +3.33%
- Palantir, +3.06%
- Lam research, +2.89%
- AMD, +2.80%
- Nvidia, +2.52%
- Northrup Grumman, +2.23%
- Charles Schwab, +2.19%
- Corsair, +2.14%
- Exxon Mobil, +2.02%
- Pfizer, +1.75%
Big losers today included:
- Tesla, -7.91%
- Square, -6.61%
- Twitter, -6.43%
- Live Person, -4.74%
- Box, -4.3%
- Facebook, -4.01%
- Alibaba, -3.81%
- Albemarle, -3.7%
- Zoom, -3.4%
- Rackspace, -2.59%
- bookings, -2.47%
- Snowflake, -2.33%
- Apple, -2.32%
- Adobe -2.29%
- Alphabet, -2.28%
- Netflix, -2.19%
- Amazon, -2.18%
- PayPal holdings, -2.07%
- salesforce, -1.72%