US major indices close lower led by the NASDAQ index

The 1st down day in 5 trading sessions for the S&P





A look at the final numbers shows:

S&P index -25.07 points or -0.66% at 3799.61. The high price reached 3817.86. The low price reached 3789.02



NASDAQ index fell -165.54 points or -1.25% to 13036.43. The high price reached 13138.27. The low price extended to 12999.51



Dow fell -89.28 points or -0.29% at 31008.69. The high price reached 31096.98. The low extended to 30832.06 Some of the big gainers today included: Doordash, +7.15%

Nio, +6.46%

US steel, +5.8%



Walgreens, +5.53%



Rite Aid, +4.72%

General Motors, +4.46%



Bristol-Myers Squibb, +3.98%



Crowdstrike holdings, +3.88%

Ford Motor, +3.33%



Palantir, +3.06%



Lam research, +2.89%



AMD, +2.80%

Nvidia, +2.52%

Northrup Grumman, +2.23%

Charles Schwab, +2.19%



Corsair, +2.14%



Exxon Mobil, +2.02%



Pfizer, +1.75%

Big losers today included:

Tesla, -7.91%



Square, -6.61%



Twitter, -6.43%



Live Person, -4.74%



Box, -4.3%

Facebook, -4.01%



Alibaba, -3.81%

Albemarle, -3.7%



Zoom, -3.4%

Rackspace, -2.59%

bookings, -2.47%



Snowflake, -2.33%

Apple, -2.32%

Adobe -2.29%



Alphabet, -2.28%



Netflix, -2.19%



Amazon, -2.18%



PayPal holdings, -2.07%



salesforce, -1.72%

