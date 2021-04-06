US major indices close lower on the day

Nasdaq turns negative in the final hour of trading

The major indices are all closing lower on the day. The S&P made a new intraday high but closed lower. The Nasdaq index turned negative in the last hour of trading in an up and down session. The Russell 2000 closed lower for the first time in 5 trading days.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P fell -4.01 points or -0.10% at 4073.93

Nasdaq fell -7.214 points or -0.05% at 13698.37

Dow fell -96.42 points or -0.29% at 33430.77



Some winners include:

Twitter, +4.27%



Crowdstrike, +4.16%

Express, +3.84%

ViacomCBS, was 3.3%

Goodrx, +2.9%

Square, +2.85%

Delta Air Lines, +2.79%

Chipotle, +2.49%

Alibaba, +2.33%

Chewy, +2.07%

Zoom, +1.81%

Albemarle, +1.8%

Southwest Airlines, +1.78% Some losers today include: