US major indices close lower on the day (but not GME)
Technical Analysis
Major indices closing near the lowsThe major US indices are closing lower on the day.
- The NASDAQ breaks a 5 day win streak.
- The major indices are also closing near the lows for the day.
- No records after the S&P and Nasdaq after record closes yesterday. The S&P did extend to a intraday record high. The NASDAQ however could not get to the recent all time high price
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index -5.78 points or -0.15% at 3849.58
- NASDAQ index -9.926 points or -0.07% at 3626.06
- Dow industrial average fell -22.9 points or -0.07% at 30937.04
After the close Microsoft beat on the top and bottom line. Azure revenues increase the 50% (better than expected).
- Q2 revenues came in at 43.08 billion vs. 40.20 billion estimate.
- The EPS came in at 2000 $0.03 vs. an estimate of $1.64.
- Guidance will be provided during the earnings call
- productivity revenues 13.35 billion vs. 12.94 billion estimate
- intelligent cloud revenues 14.6 billion vs. estimate 13.75 billion
- more personal computing revenues 15.12 billion vs. 13.55 billion