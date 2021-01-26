US major indices close lower on the day (but not GME)

Major indices closing near the lows

The NASDAQ breaks a 5 day win streak.

The major indices are also closing near the lows for the day.

No records after the S&P and Nasdaq after record closes yesterday. The S&P did extend to a intraday record high. The NASDAQ however could not get to the recent all time high price The final numbers are showing: S&P index -5.78 points or -0.15% at 3849.58



NASDAQ index -9.926 points or -0.07% at 3626.06



Dow industrial average fell -22.9 points or -0.07% at 30937.04



After the close Microsoft beat on the top and bottom line. Azure revenues increase the 50% (better than expected). Q2 revenues came in at 43.08 billion vs. 40.20 billion estimate.

The EPS came in at 2000 $0.03 vs. an estimate of $1.64.

Guidance will be provided during the earnings call



productivity revenues 13.35 billion vs. 12.94 billion estimate



intelligent cloud revenues 14.6 billion vs. estimate 13.75 billion



more personal computing revenues 15.12 billion vs. 13.55 billion

