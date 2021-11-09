US major indices close lower. Snap win streaks.

Major indices move lower

The major US indices are closing lower and in the process are snapping some pretty long win streaks.





Highlights today:

The S&P snaps a 8 day win streak

The Nasdaq snaps a 11 day win streak

Nasdaq had its worse day in 2 weeks. Tesla shares fell -$139.44 or -12% on the day. Paypal was also a big loser today falling -$24 or -10.46%.





The final numbers are showing: