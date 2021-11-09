US major indices close lower. Snap win streaks.
Technical Analysis
Major indices move lower
The major US indices are closing lower and in the process are snapping some pretty long win streaks.
Highlights today:
- The S&P snaps a 8 day win streak
- The Nasdaq snaps a 11 day win streak
- Nasdaq had its worse day in 2 weeks.
Tesla shares fell -$139.44 or -12% on the day. Paypal was also a big loser today falling -$24 or -10.46%.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow down -112.26 points or -0.31% at 36319.97
- S&P down -1.643 points or -0.35% at 4685.28
- Nasdaq down -95.80 points or -0.60% at 15886.55
After the close, Coinbase earnings came out and missed. The stock is down nearly 10% in extended hours trading.