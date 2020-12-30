US major indices close modestly higher

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow industrial average leads the way with a 0.24% gain

the major US indices are closing the day modestly higher. The Dow industrial average led the way with a 0.24% gain.

A look at the final numbers shows:
  • S&P index up 5.0 points or 0.13% at 3732.04
  • NASDAQ index up 19.73 points or 0.15% at 12870.00
  • Dow industrial average up 73.89 points or 0.24% at 30409.56
The Russell 2000 index up a small cap stocks increase by 20.629 points or 1.05% to 1979.99
