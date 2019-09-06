US major indices ending the day with mixed results

Dow and S&P rise for the 3rd straight day. Dow, S&P and NASDAQ up for the 2nd straight week

The final bell for the week has rung at the NYSE and the major indices are ending the week with gains. This is the 2nd straight week of gains for the Dow, S&P, and NASDAQ indices.





The S&P rose 2.73 points or 0.09% at 2978.72

The NASDAQ index fell -13.75 points or -0.17% at 8103.07

The Dow Rose 69.31 points or 0.26% at 26797.46. For the week, the S&P led the charge: S&P index, +1.85%



NASDAQ index, +1.63%



Dow, +1.65% Below is a % change look (high, low and close) for the North American and major European indices. Most traded above and below the 0% line (Canada's TSX/S&P index was mostly lower).



